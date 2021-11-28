Morpheus.Network Market Cap Reaches $143.05 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $143.05 million and $1.70 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

