Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $1,059.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,311.80.

Antofagasta stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

