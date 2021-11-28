Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Harsco were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

