Morgan Stanley Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of CMBM opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

