Morgan Stanley Has $10.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,776,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

