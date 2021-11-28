Morgan Stanley Buys 5,759 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $157.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $138.04 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.