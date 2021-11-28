Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.23 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.