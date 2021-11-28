Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 359.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

