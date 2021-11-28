Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

