ModiHost Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $194,539.74 and $33,980.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00232786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

