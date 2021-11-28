Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.