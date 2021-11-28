Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MIELF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.68.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

