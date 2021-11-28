Mist (MIST) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

