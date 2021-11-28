Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MACC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Mission Advancement has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Advancement during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Advancement during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Advancement during the second quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

