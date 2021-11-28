Minter Network Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $29,972.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00196132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00088602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00743139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,092,769,750 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,560,183 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.