Minerva Surgical Inc’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) Quiet Period To End on December 1st

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 1st. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.