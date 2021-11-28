Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.74 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

