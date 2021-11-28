Millennium Management LLC Sells 187,059 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 527.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 152,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

