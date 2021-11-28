Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,849 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 462,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $40.92 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

