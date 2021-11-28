Millennium Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Atrion worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atrion by 74.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $735.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $571.17 and a 12 month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

