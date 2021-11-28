Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,296 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,336,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

