Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Down 67.1% in November

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Midwest has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Get Midwest alerts:

MDWT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Midwest by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.