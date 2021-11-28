Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Down 67.1% in November

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Midwest has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.
MDWT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
