Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,177,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

