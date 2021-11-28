MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 15th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MGE Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

