Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 22,010 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 1,024,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

