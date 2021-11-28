Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 13,483 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 79,311.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

