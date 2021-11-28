Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $230,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 116,989.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.27 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

