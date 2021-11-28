Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,549 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 113,725.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $748,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $45.77 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.