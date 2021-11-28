Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 97,020.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cutera were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $49,000.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

CUTR stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a PE ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

