Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 121,656.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 131.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 264.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

WETF stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

