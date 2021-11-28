Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

