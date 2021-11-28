Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €10.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.50).

Several analysts recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.80 ($12.27) on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.40 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a market cap of $32.14 million and a P/E ratio of 37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.