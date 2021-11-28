MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $990,089.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $990,089.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,100,622,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,930,578,625 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

