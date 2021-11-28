Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

