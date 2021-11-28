Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
