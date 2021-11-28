Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.06

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

