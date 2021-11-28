Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

