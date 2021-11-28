Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,578 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $60,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

