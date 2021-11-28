Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 242,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 964,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $86.80 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

