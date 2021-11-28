Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

