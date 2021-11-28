Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.