Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,728 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

