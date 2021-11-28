Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

