MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MedX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 563,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,113. MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

