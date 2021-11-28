MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MedX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 563,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,113. MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
MedX Company Profile
