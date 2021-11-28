Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

