McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $221.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.85. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.