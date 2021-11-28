McKesson Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

McKesson has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $21.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $221.61 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.