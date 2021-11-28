Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,132,793 shares of company stock worth $74,225,938 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

