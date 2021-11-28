McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.