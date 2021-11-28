McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

