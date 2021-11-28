Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Up 15,225.0% in November

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a growth of 15,225.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Max Sound stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Max Sound has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Max Sound
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.