Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Up 15,225.0% in November

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a growth of 15,225.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Max Sound stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Max Sound has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

